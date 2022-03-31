Home>>
Hellenic Red Cross sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine
(Xinhua) 09:48, March 31, 2022
Volunteers of the Hellenic Red Cross load onto a truck humanitarian aid to Ukraine in Athens, Greece, March 29, 2022.
The Hellenic Red Cross sent 50 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
Volunteers of the Hellenic Red Cross work on the truck loaded with humanitarian aid to Ukraine in Athens, Greece, March 29, 2022.
The Hellenic Red Cross sent 50 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
