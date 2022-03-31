We Are China

Hellenic Red Cross sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:48, March 31, 2022

Volunteers of the Hellenic Red Cross load onto a truck humanitarian aid to Ukraine in Athens, Greece, March 29, 2022.

The Hellenic Red Cross sent 50 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Volunteers of the Hellenic Red Cross work on the truck loaded with humanitarian aid to Ukraine in Athens, Greece, March 29, 2022.

The Hellenic Red Cross sent 50 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

