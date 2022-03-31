Zelensky, Biden discuss support for Ukraine over phone

Xinhua) 09:04, March 31, 2022

KIEV, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he has discussed support for Ukraine with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid," Zelensky tweeted after the talks.

The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and the diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis were other topics of the hour-long conversation, Zelensky said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the White House said Biden and Zelensky discussed delivering "military, economic, and humanitarian assistance" to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia.

In addition, Biden informed Zelensky that the United States intended to provide the Ukrainian government with 500 million U.S. dollars in direct budgetary aid, and reviewed the additional sanctions and humanitarian assistance announced last week, the statement said.

