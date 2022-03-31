Biden says U.S. to give Ukraine 500 mln USD in "direct budgetary aid"

Xinhua) 08:55, March 31, 2022

Combo photo of U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Xinhua)

The White House said Biden told Zelensky the United States "intends to provide the Ukrainian government with 500 million dollars in direct budgetary aid" on the call.

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Wednesday that the United States will provide Ukraine with 500 million U.S. dollars in "direct budgetary aid," the White House said in a readout of the pair's telephone conversation.

The White House said Biden told Zelensky the United States "intends to provide the Ukrainian government with 500 million dollars in direct budgetary aid" on the call, which lasted about an hour to end at 12:03 p.m. ET, according to a pool reporter covering the White House.

"The leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfill the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country," the readout said.

Zelensky said on Twitter following the call that he and Biden "shared assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid."

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)