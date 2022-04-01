Home>>
Fire at oil depot in Russia's Belgorod following two Ukrainian helicopters' attack, says regional governor
(Xinhua) 15:38, April 01, 2022
MOSCOW, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod after two Ukrainian military helicopters attacked the fuel storage facility, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod Region, said Friday.
