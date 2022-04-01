Home>>
Ukraine's nuclear power plants switch from Moscow to Paris directorate
(Xinhua) 08:24, April 01, 2022
KIEV, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) has transferred Energoatom, the operator of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, from Moscow to the Paris directorate, Energoatom said Thursday.
"The WANO Governing Board at its meeting supported the application of Energoatom and decided to transfer the company, along with all its plants and nuclear power units, to the Paris association center," Energoatom said on Facebook.
Ukrainian nuclear power plants had been part of the WANO Moscow center since the establishment of this organization in 1989, Energoatom said.
A total of 15 nuclear units at four operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants generate about 55 percent of Ukraine's electricity needs.
