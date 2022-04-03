Home>>
Explosions heard in Ukraine's Odesa -- Ukrainian media
(Xinhua) 13:43, April 03, 2022
KIEV, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Explosions were heard in Ukraine's southern Black Sea port city of Odesa early on Sunday, Ukraine's government-run broadcaster Suspilne said on Telegram.
The Odesa-based Dumskaya media outlet reported that Odesa came under a rocket strike.
