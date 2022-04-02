Home>>
Putin, Erdogan discuss Ukraine issue over phone
(Xinhua) 08:41, April 02, 2022
MOSCOW, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine.
"Putin thanked Turkey for its assistance in hosting another round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives on March 29 in Istanbul and shared his principled assessments of the ongoing negotiating process," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Erdogan thanked Russia for providing assistance with the evacuation of Turkish citizens from the active combat zone, it added.
Both leaders also discussed bilateral ties and it was agreed to maintain contact.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Governor says Ukrainian helicopters attack oil depot in Russia, causing fire
- Ukraine, Russia to resume peace talks Friday: Ukrainian media
- Interview: Russia-Ukraine conflict poses new challenge to global food security, says FAO official
- Dialogue the only solution for Ukraine crisis: Chinese FM
- Fire at oil depot in Russia's Belgorod following two Ukrainian helicopters' attack, says regional governor
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.