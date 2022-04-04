Ukraine's Odesa comes under airstrike
KIEV, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Explosions rocked Ukraine's southern Black Sea port city of Odesa early Sunday as the city came under an airstrike, the Operation Command South, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces in southern Ukraine, said on Facebook.
The attacks hit the city's infrastructure. Some of the missiles were intercepted by the air defense.
According to preliminary data, there were no reports of casualties from the strikes.
Smoke has been rising in various districts of the city.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed an oil refinery and three storage facilities for fuel and lubricants near Ukraine's Odessa with high-precision sea- and air-based missiles.
The facilities supply fuel to a group of Ukrainian troops in the Mykolaiv direction, Konashenkov said Sunday during a briefing.
Photos
Related Stories
- UN Palestinian refugee agency faces worsening financial plight amid Ukraine-Russia crisis: official
- Ukraine retakes "whole Kiev region": deputy defense minister
- Explosions heard in Ukraine's Odesa -- Ukrainian media
- Interview: China's initiative outlines priorities on solving humanitarian issue in Ukraine, ICRC president says
- Russia-Ukraine peace talks resume in online format
- Governor says Ukrainian helicopters attacked oil depot in Russia, causing fire
- With hegemonic thinking, the U.S. can't vindicate itself of its bio-military activities
- IAEA chief to head mission to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant
- Ukraine, Russia conduct prisoner swap
- US biggest spoiler of Ukraine situation, European security
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.