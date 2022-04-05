China sincerely wants peace in Ukraine: FM

Photo taken on March 7, 2022 shows a view of the third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the Belovezhskaya Pushcha. (Belta news agency via Xinhua)

On the Ukraine issue, China does not seek geopolitical interests, nor will it watch the event from a safe distance while sitting idle, or add fuel to the fire, Wang Yi said, stressing that the only thing that China wants is peace in Ukraine.

BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- China hopes Russia and Ukraine would stick to peace talks until a ceasefire agreement is reached and the only thing that China wants is peace in Ukraine, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

Wang made the remarks during a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba briefed Wang on the Russia-Ukraine situation. China is a great country which advocates the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and plays a key and active role in safeguarding peace, he said.

He added that Ukraine wishes to maintain communication with China and hopes that China would continue to play an important role in achieving a ceasefire in his country.

Wang expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Ukrainian government and all sectors of society in assisting the safe evacuation of Chinese citizens from Ukraine, stressing that Chinese leaders and the Chinese government highly value the safety of every overseas Chinese citizen.

He said he hopes Ukraine would continue to take active and effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens remaining in the country. Kuleba, in response, pledged his country's utmost efforts in this regard.

People rest at a temporary settlement site near Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Noting China's stance on the Ukraine issue as promoting dialogue and peace talks, Wang said Chinese President Xi Jinping has comprehensively expounded China's position on multiple occasions, which serves as an important guidance to address the current challenges.

It is China's historical and cultural tradition as well as its consistent foreign policy to safeguard peace and oppose war, Wang said.

China welcomes peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Wang said, adding that no matter how difficult the talks would be and what differences they would have, the general direction of peace talks should be held until a ceasefire and eventual peace are achieved.

Wang said the conflict will eventually come to an end, and what is important is to think over the past misery and preserve sustainable security in Europe.

Local residents receive humanitarian aid in the village of Anadol in Donetsk, on March 10, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

China believes that the principle of indivisible security should be adhered to, and a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture should be built upon dialogue on an equal footing, Wang said, adding that based on its objective and impartial position, China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in its own way.

Wang said he believes that Ukraine is capable of making choices that are in the fundamental interest of the people of the country.

Kuleba said he agrees with China's views and expressed appreciation for China's humanitarian assistance.

He said Ukraine is dedicating to peace talks with Russia to find a lasting solution, and the country is willing to become the gate of Europe.

Wang said he hopes this gate will lead to peace in Europe, development in Ukraine and cooperation between China and Europe.

