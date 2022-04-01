Chinese lawmakers' suggestions move toward implementation

Xinhua) 17:05, April 01, 2022

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- A total of 9,203 suggestions made by national lawmakers have been distributed to 208 organizations to be processed, part of China's efforts to transform people's voices into concrete actions.

The suggestions were submitted by deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, during the fifth session of the 13th NPC held in March.

Of the total suggestions, 22 were identified as priorities and referred to 20 departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission.

Themes within the priority suggestions include high-quality development; stabilizing industrial and supply chains; advancing urbanization; raising living standards; and expediting green and low-carbon development.

