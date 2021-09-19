Senior Chinese lawmaker stresses deepening anti-pollution law enforcement

Xinhua) 10:53, September 19, 2021

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, speaks at the second plenary meeting of the teams of lawmakers to inspect the enforcement of the Law on Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen on Saturday stressed tightening law enforcement on handling solid waste as part of the country's efforts to curb pollution.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks at the second plenary meeting of the teams of lawmakers to inspect the enforcement of the Law on Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste.

Wang underlined the achievements China has made in the prevention and control of solid waste pollution, especially in collecting, recycling and disposing of pollutants.

Noting the amount of solid waste produced in the country, Wang said more work should be done to reduce waste production, adopt harmless ways for waste disposal, and transform waste into useful resources.

He also called for efforts to better manage household waste, medical waste and imported waste.

The Law on Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste was enacted in 1995 and underwent a thorough revision in 2020.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)