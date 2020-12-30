BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature, on Wednesday strongly condemned and firmly opposed the U.S. signing into law a funding bill for fiscal year 2021 which contains China-related negative content.

The related negative content and clauses on Tibet, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang have seriously damaged China's national interests and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, the committee said in a statement.

Tibet has made tremendous achievements in economic and social development and seen people's living standards greatly improved, said the statement.

The right to freedom of religious belief enjoyed by all ethnic groups in Tibet is protected by the Constitution and law, it read.

In disregard of the facts, some politicians of the U.S. Congress launched vicious slander against China's policies on Tibet. It has fully exposed the U.S. side's scheme of using Tibet-related matters to interfere in China's domestic affairs and contain China's development, said the statement.

Some clauses in the act bolstered elements seeking "Taiwan independence" and wantonly slandered China's policies and measures under the law to safeguard prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The attempt of the U.S. side of containing China's development and sabotaging China's national security and social stability with those matters will never succeed, said the statement.

The statement strongly urged the U.S. side to immediately stop meddling in China's domestic affairs under those pretexts and refrain from implementing the clauses with negative contents regarding China.