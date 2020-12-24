Chinese lawmakers call for measures against unfair online competition

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers have called for exploring new ways to supervise and manage online behaviors violating the Anti-Unfair Competition Law.

A report on the topic was submitted by the law enforcement inspection team of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Wednesday to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for deliberation.

Online behaviors breaching the Anti-Unfair Competition Law keep cropping up, including price discrimination, click farms, paid post deletion, and false advertising via livestreaming, the report says.

The report calls for measures to guide online platforms in tightening compliance and ethical reviews.

It also suggests adopting new supervision and management methods to deal with behaviors of unfair competition, calling for the use of technologies like big data to enhance analysis of such violations.