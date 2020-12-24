Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
Chinese lawmakers call for measures against unfair online competition

(Xinhua)    10:58, December 24, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers have called for exploring new ways to supervise and manage online behaviors violating the Anti-Unfair Competition Law.

A report on the topic was submitted by the law enforcement inspection team of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Wednesday to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for deliberation.

Online behaviors breaching the Anti-Unfair Competition Law keep cropping up, including price discrimination, click farms, paid post deletion, and false advertising via livestreaming, the report says.

The report calls for measures to guide online platforms in tightening compliance and ethical reviews.

It also suggests adopting new supervision and management methods to deal with behaviors of unfair competition, calling for the use of technologies like big data to enhance analysis of such violations.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

