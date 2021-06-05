Chinese lawmakers to review draft law on practicing physicians

Xinhua) 10:48, June 05, 2021

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers will deliberate on better protection for the legal rights and interests of physicians at the upcoming session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, an official said Friday.

Zang Tiewei, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, said the session will include a second reading of the draft law on practicing physicians.

The draft stipulates that physicians' dignity and safety are inviolable, and prohibits any organization or individuals from interfering in their work and lives, Zang said.

Lawmakers will also review the draft revision to the law on vocational education and the draft law on legal aid, Zang added.

The Standing Committee of the 13th NPC will convene its 29th session from June 7 to 10 in Beijing.

