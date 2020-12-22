China's top legislature starts standing committee session

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 24th session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

During the five-day session, lawmakers will review draft laws on Yangtze River conservation, rural vitalization promotion, coast guard, the Hainan free trade port, and supervisory personnel, as well as on preventing food waste, fighting organized crimes, and protecting the military personnel's status, rights and interests.

They are also expected to deliberate a draft amendment to the Criminal Law and draft amendments to the organic law of the NPC and the NPC's procedural rules.

According to the session's agenda, the lawmakers will deliberate draft revisions to the Law on the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency, the National Defense Law, the Law on Maritime Traffic Safety, the Military Service Law, and the Law on Military Facilities Protection.

Draft decisions on enhancing state assets management and establishing the Hainan free trade port's IPR court will also be reviewed.

A draft decision on convening the fourth annual session of the 13th NPC will be submitted to the session for deliberation.

The suggested agenda also includes a number of reports, including a report on the rectifications of the problems found in the execution of the 2019 central budget and other fiscal matters, a work report on poverty relief, a report on conserving food and preventing waste, and a report on the enforcement of the Anti-Unfair Competition Law.