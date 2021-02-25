Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
“Learning Chinese, Broadening Horizons” online international winter camp opens

(People's Daily Online)    17:19, February 25, 2021

The “Learning Chinese, Broadening Horizons” online international winter camp, hosted by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of China’s Ministry of Education and organized by Shandong Normal University in east China's Shandong province, opened on Feb.15.

The 16-day winter camp saw the participation of over 270 non-native speakers of Chinese from countries including Mongolia, Thailand and Jordan. Establishing programs such as "Learn to Learn", "Shopping Online" and "Music Appreciation", it serves as a platform for students to share their views on issues of common concern.

All the courses are carefully designed so that the students can learn the Chinese language well through interacting with each other and the teachers. During the Spring Festival, the teachers introduced various festival customs to the students.

