China eyes stricter supervision of 3 key ecological problems: official

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will step up supervision on protecting biodiversity, addressing climate change and enforcing the fishing ban along the Yangtze River, environmental authorities said Tuesday.

By 2022, the country will extend its supervision to cover all provincial regions, related government departments under the administration of the State Council and state-owned enterprises in the second round of environmental inspection tour, said Liu Youbin, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The implementation of environmental inspections has helped to improve the quality of the ecology and environment in China and promote the country's high-quality development, said Liu.

The ministry will organize the second round of inspection with a problem-oriented principle, advance the implementation of the new development philosophy and promote the rectification of prominent ecological misconducts, he said.