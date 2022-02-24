China launches digital working platform for lawmakers

Xinhua) 08:36, February 24, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- A digital working platform designed to assist China's lawmakers in better performing their duties was officially launched on Wednesday.

The platform enables the full cycle of online processing of the proposals and suggestions put forward by deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, making available information on their receipt, handling and feedback.

According to the working arrangements of the NPC Standing Committee, the platform will be put into service during the upcoming fifth session of the 13th NPC scheduled on March 5.

The platform was put into trial operation during last year's NPC session and proved effective, with deputies finding it more convenient to acquire information and communicate through the online service.

So far, over 2,500 deputies have registered on the platform.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)