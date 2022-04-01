China's poverty reduction sets example for the world: report

Xinhua) 09:02, April 01, 2022

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China's achievements in poverty reduction have set an example for the rest of the world, said a report released on Thursday.

Over the past four decades, the country has raised nearly 800 million people out of poverty based on the 1.9 U.S. dollar per day global poverty line, said the report jointly released by the Ministry of Finance, the Development Research Center of the State Council and the World Bank.

The figure accounts for about 75 percent of the global poverty reduction during the same period, the report noted.

It attributed the achievements to China's economic transformation, which has helped provide opportunities to poor people and raise their incomes, together with the country's targeted policies to alleviate poverty.

China will roll out and implement fiscal policies to support rural revitalization and strengthen cooperation with the World Bank, said Vice Minister of Finance Yu Weiping.

