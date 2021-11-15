China's success in poverty reduction significant achievement: experts

Xinhua) 08:37, November 15, 2021

China's success in poverty reduction is a significant achievement, UN officials and experts have said.

In early 2021, China announced that it had eliminated absolute poverty, after lifting its remaining 98.99 million rural residents out of poverty over the past eight years.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)