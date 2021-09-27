Home>>
China's poverty reduction "remarkable achievement": Brookings
(Xinhua) 14:10, September 27, 2021
WASHINGTON, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's poverty reduction is a remarkable achievement, and it cannot be the end of China's efforts, a local think tank has said.
"China's poverty reduction success since 1980 is primarily a story of sustained economic growth," a new report by the Brookings Institution said.
In the report, the authors attributed China's poverty reduction success to several factors, with markets and business playing the leading role and government policy being instrumental.
"High-powered incentives in the management of China's civil service created a strong performance orientation, while a high degree of decentralization allowed policy to be responsive to local conditions," said the report.
