China's poverty reduction achievements create miracle in global human rights effort: white paper

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's achievements in poverty reduction have written a new chapter in the history of human rights, and created a miracle in the global human rights effort, according to a white paper released Thursday.

The white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights was released by the State Council Information Office.

After eight years of continuous struggle, at the end of 2020 China achieved the goal of eliminating absolute poverty as scheduled. All the 99 million rural poor living below the current poverty line were raised from poverty, the white paper said.

"China is 10 years ahead in its plan to realize the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," it said.

China's contribution represents more than 70 percent of the global poverty reduction effort, and has significantly reduced the world's impoverished population, the white paper added.

In 2020, per capita disposable income stood at 32,189 yuan (about 4,972 U.S. dollars), and per capita consumer spending was 21,210 yuan.

