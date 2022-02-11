China offers unique lessons for Africa on poverty reduction: Zambian president

LUSAKA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday said China and other countries in Asia offer Zambia and other African countries unique lessons on tackling poverty, suggesting Africa must emulate the efforts made in uplifting the living standards of people.

"We have a lot to learn as Zambia and Africa from this region. And we intend to explore this deeply and broadly," he said during the 2022 presidential greetings, an annual event where the Zambian president meets diplomats accredited to the country.

Zambia will continue to cherish its ties with Asian countries and was looking for more viable cooperation particularly in the area of clean green energy production and education assistance. Zambia will continue to collaborate with Asian countries through various mechanisms such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), he said.

Africa has for a long time been perceived as a continent of corruption, instability, and poverty which need to be changed, said the Zambian president, suggesting African leaders should work to redefine the continent from the negative perception to one of opportunities, stability and security by tackling the current challenges that were prevalent on the continent.

