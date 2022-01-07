Chinese FM refutes "debt trap" allegation in China-Africa cooperation

Xinhua) 14:46, January 07, 2022

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The so-called allegation of "debt trap" is groundless and has been hyped up by some people with ulterior motives to smear China-Africa cooperation, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Thursday.

Wang made the remarks in a joint press conference with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo.

China-Africa cooperation is South-South cooperation, demonstrating mutual support and help between developing countries, Wang said, adding that China has never attached any political conditions to its cooperation with Africa, and has never imposed its own will on others.

All projects of China-Kenya cooperation have gone through scientific planning and research, and have brought benefits to the Kenyan people and boosted the country's national development and revitalization, he added.

Wang noted that Kenya owes 80 percent of its foreign debt to multilateral financial institutions, and its debt to China is mainly concessional loans.

The so-called "debt trap" is in fact a narrative trap created by forces who do not want to see rapid development in Africa, Wang said.

If there is any trap in Africa, it is the trap of poverty and trap of backwardness, which African countries should get rid of as soon as possible, Wang said.

China is ready to work with all friendly countries to help African countries speed up post-pandemic recovery, get out of poverty and backwardness, catch up with the times as soon as possible and achieve common development so as to jointly create a better future.

