UN launches project to support internally displaced people in Somalia

Xinhua) 10:32, March 21, 2022

MOGADISHU, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations and its partners on Sunday launched a four-year project to provide durable solutions for people displaced by conflict and climate change in Somalia.

The multi-million project named "Saameynta (impact in Somali)" will achieve durable solutions for more than 75,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and vulnerable host communities in Somalia, the UN said in a joint statement issued here in the capital of Somalia.

Adam Abdelmoula, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, said finding durable solutions to protracted displacement in Somalia is desperately needed to enhance the livelihood situation of IDPs and their host communities.

"These IDPs are unlikely to return to their place of origin in the near future since their lands are now arid and unsuitable for farming or pastoralism," Abdelmoula said.

Under the intervention, the UN and its partners will work together with the government to implement the National Durable Solutions Strategy.

According to the UN, the project also seeks to decrease dependency on humanitarian aid, reduce poverty for thousands of impoverished individuals and promote IDPs integration in cities.

"Humanitarian assistance alone cannot address chronic issues such as mass displacement and recurrent droughts and floods. That is why durable solutions are a priority for the UN," said Abdelmoula.

He said Saameynta's sole approach aims to leverage the values generated by planned urbanization and investment in order to provide affordable housing, employment opportunities and community assets such as infrastructure, irrigation facilities, markets and other locally identified priorities for communities affected by displacement.

Saameynta will also increase the self-reliance and access to sustainable basic services, including water, shelter, and health services for IDPs residing in the cities of Baidoa, Bossaso and Beletweyne.

According to the UN, there are an estimated 2.9 million IDPs in Somalia due to decades of conflict and extreme weather events such as droughts and floods.

Of these, 2.2 million require urgent humanitarian assistance.

The project will also ensure the full participation of displaced women and girls living in overcrowded sites who continue to face a heightened risk of violence and harassment.

Saameynta comes at a crucial time as the displacement situation in the country has been further exacerbated by drought, closure of refugee camps in neighbouring countries and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)