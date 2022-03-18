Security Council extends mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan

Xinhua) 08:44, March 18, 2022

Representatives vote during a UN Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on March 17, 2022. (Manuel Elias/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The Security Council on Thursday adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for one year, till March 17, 2023.

Resolution 2626 decides that UNAMA and the UN secretary-general's special representative will continue to carry out their mandate in support of the people of Afghanistan, in close consultations with all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities as needed, obviously in reference to the Taliban.

Norwegian UN ambassador Mona Juul, whose country tabled the draft, explained after the vote that the resolution authorizes UNAMA to engage with all relevant actors on all aspects of its mandate, including the Taliban. But she emphasized that the resolution "in no way" implies UN recognition of the Taliban.

The resolution also stresses the critical importance of a continued presence of UNAMA and other UN agencies, funds and programs across Afghanistan. It calls on all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders and international actors to coordinate with UNAMA in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of UN and associated personnel throughout the country.

It requests the secretary-general to report to the Security Council every three months on the situation in Afghanistan and the implementation of UNAMA's mandate.

The resolution was adopted with 14 votes in favor. Russia abstained.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)