UN General Assembly encourages integration of bicycling into public transport systems

Xinhua) 08:52, March 16, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution to encourage the integration of bicycling into public transport systems for sustainable development.

The resolution invites all member states to integrate the bicycle into public transport, improve road safety, and promote the use of bicycles by people and businesses to increase bicycle trips, which in turn contribute to the achievement of sustainable development, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

It encourages member states to devote particular attention to the bicycle in cross-cutting development strategies, including bike-sharing services, and to include the bicycle and bicycle network infrastructure that connects communities in international, regional, national and subnational development policies and programs.

It also encourages member states to improve road safety and integrate it into sustainable active mobility and transport infrastructure planning and design, in particular through policies and measures to actively protect and promote pedestrian and bicycling safety and mobility.

It encourages all relevant stakeholders, including civil society, the private sector and academia, to emphasize and advance the use of the bicycle as a means of fostering sustainable development.

The resolution encourages member states to share experiences and best practices in the implementation of public transport policies to promote bicycling and ensure its integration with public transport.

