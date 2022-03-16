UN General Assembly declares 2026 as int'l year of rangelands, pastoralists

Xinhua) 08:55, March 16, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution to declare 2026 the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists.

The resolution invites all member states, organizations of the UN system, other international and regional organizations and other relevant stakeholders, including civil society, the private sector and academia, to observe the International Year, as appropriate, through activities aimed at raising awareness of the relevance of the sustainable management of rangelands and pastoralism and its contribution to achieving sustainable development.

It invites the Food and Agriculture Organization to facilitate the implementation of the International Year and to inform the General Assembly at its 82nd session about the implementation of the present resolution, including an evaluation of the implementation of the International Year.

The resolution invites all relevant stakeholders to contribute to and support the implementation of the International Year. It stresses that the costs of all the activities that may arise from the implementation of the present resolution should be met through voluntary contributions.

