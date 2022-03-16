UN chief saddened by death of former Zambian President Banda

Xinhua) 09:04, March 16, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, March 15 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was saddened by the death of former Zambian President Rupiah Bwezani Banda, said a UN spokesman on Tuesday.

Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, as well as to the government and people of Zambia, said Farhan Haq, Guterres' deputy spokesman, in a statement.

"Former President Banda was a visionary statesman who made significant contributions to peace and unity in Zambia and across the African continent," it said.

The United Nations stands with Zambians in this period of national mourning, said the statement.

Banda died in Lusaka on Friday at the age of 85. He served as the fourth president of Zambia from 2008 to 2011.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)