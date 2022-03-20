Home>>
People rest at temporary settlement site near Mariupol, Ukraine
(Xinhua) 15:53, March 20, 2022
A girl is seen at a temporary settlement site near Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China stands on the right side of history on Ukraine issue: FM
- Russian parliament leader demands NATO stop supplying arms, mercenaries to Ukraine
- Russia not to initiate reconciliation with West: Lavrov
- Zelensky warns Russia of "high price" of conflict with Ukraine
- Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.