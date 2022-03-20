Russia not to initiate reconciliation with West: Lavrov

Xinhua) 10:05, March 20, 2022

MOSCOW, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Russia remains open to cooperation with Western countries, but will not initiate an improvement in the relations with them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday.

"Let's see how they will get out of the impasse they have driven themselves into. Their values, the principles of the free market, the inviolability of private property, and the presumption of innocence are all trampled on by themselves," he said.

According to Lavrov, the United States is sending diplomats to many countries to ask them to withdraw from cooperation with Russia.

"It looks like our American colleagues have lost the feeling of reality or are swelling with the super-superiority complex," he said.

