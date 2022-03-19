Home>>
Zelensky warns Russia of "high price" of conflict with Ukraine
(Xinhua) 14:10, March 19, 2022
KIEV, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Friday that Russia will pay a "high price" for its conflict with Ukraine, the presidential press service said.
"By attacking us, they will destroy everything that Russian society has achieved over the past 25 years," Zelensky said in an address to the nation.
In a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Kiev for "trying to delay the negotiation process in every way possible, putting forward more unrealistic proposals."
Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held several rounds of negotiations in a bid to broker a solution to the conflict between the two countries.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely
- Conflict in Ukraine adds to global food security threat: WFP
- Putin, Macron discuss situation in Ukraine over phone
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia says closer to agreement as Ukraine claims unchanged position
- Ukraine's positions at peace talks with Russia remain unchanged: Ukraine's presidential advisor
- Chinese envoy calls for response, clarification over biological security issue in Ukraine
- China, Cambodia agree to hold balanced, fair position on Ukraine situation
- Ten Questions for the U.S.: What intentions do the Americans have with their biological labs around the world?
- Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely
- Commentary: West's double-standard coverage of Russia-Ukraine conflict hypocritical, deplorable
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.