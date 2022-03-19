Zelensky warns Russia of "high price" of conflict with Ukraine

Xinhua) 14:10, March 19, 2022

KIEV, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Friday that Russia will pay a "high price" for its conflict with Ukraine, the presidential press service said.

"By attacking us, they will destroy everything that Russian society has achieved over the past 25 years," Zelensky said in an address to the nation.

In a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Kiev for "trying to delay the negotiation process in every way possible, putting forward more unrealistic proposals."

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held several rounds of negotiations in a bid to broker a solution to the conflict between the two countries.

