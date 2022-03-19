Ukraine's positions at peace talks with Russia remain unchanged: Ukraine's presidential advisor

Xinhua) 09:04, March 19, 2022

A local resident sits near a damaged building in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

KIEV, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine's positions at the peace talks with Russia remain unchanged, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Friday.

"Our positions remain unchanged: a ceasefire, the withdrawal of troops and strict security guarantees with specific formulas," Podolyak, who is also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with Russia, tweeted.

The fourth round of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations started on Monday via video link.

On Wednesday, Podolyak said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

