We Are China

Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely

Xinhua) 10:44, March 19, 2022

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- At 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.

Prior to this, 16 temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have returned to China safely.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)