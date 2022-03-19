Home>>
Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely
(Xinhua) 10:44, March 19, 2022
BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- At 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.
Prior to this, 16 temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have returned to China safely.
