China's major coal-producing region embraces new energy

Xinhua) 11:18, March 18, 2022

HOHHOT, March 18 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, a major coal production hub, has set a target to see the amount of new energy power generation surpass that of thermal power generation in 2030.

Inner Mongolia is adjusting its energy structure while ensuring coal supply, said Chen Zheng, deputy director of the region's energy administration.

Inner Mongolia's installed generating capacity in terms of new energy will exceed that of thermal power by 2025, Chen said, adding that in 2022 alone, the region will start 262 energy projects each with an investment of over 100 million yuan (about 15.77 million U.S. dollars).

The region will also take measures to promote the development of the industrial chain for the manufacture of wind power, photovoltaic and other new-energy equipment, he said.

According to the administration's data, in 2021, the coal output in Inner Mongolia exceeded 1 billion tonnes. In terms of power transmission, it sent 246.7 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity out of the region in 2021, ranking first in China for 17 consecutive years.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)