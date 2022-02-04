NW China province sees new energy development boom

Xinhua) 15:43, February 04, 2022

LANZHOU, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Gansu Province is seeing a new energy development boom as the country seeks to reduce carbon emissions and improve the energy mix.

By 2021, the installed power generation capacity of new energy projects in Gansu had reached 27.63 GW, accounting for 48 percent of the total installed power generation capacity in the province, according to the State Grid Gansu Electric Power Company.

Last year, the electricity generated by new energy projects exceeded the 40 billion kWh mark for the first time to reach 44.6 billion kWh, the company said.

By 2021, the utilization rate of new energy power generating capacity in Gansu had reached a record high of 96.83 percent after local authorities further encouraged local consumption and transmitted more energy to the country's eastern and central regions.

The province, rich in wind and solar energy, will step up new energy development in the coming years.

The installed power generation capacity of new energy projects in the province is expected to exceed 80 GW in 2025, with non-fossil energy accounting for nearly 30 percent of primary energy consumption, the company said.

"New energy development is key to achieving carbon peak and neutrality targets and nurturing new pillar industry in Gansu Province," said Xue Zhaojun, an official with the research office of the Gansu provincial government.

