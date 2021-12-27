China's new energy power generation exceeds one trillion kWh in 2021

(People's Daily App) 16:46, December 27, 2021

China’s new energy power generation output has reached 1.036 trillion kilowatt-hours in the January-November period this year, exceeding one trillion kilowatt-hours for the first time.

Photo taken on Dec. 19, 2019 shows a photothermal power station built in Gobi desert in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Feng Yang/Xinhua)

The new energy generation accounts for 13.8 percent of the country’s total electricity consumption. It is basically equivalent to the amount of electricity consumption in China’s homes in the same period.

China remains the world leader for total installed capacity of wind and solar power, and this year China became the world leader in installed capacity of offshore wind power.

