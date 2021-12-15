New energy power generation tops 40 bln kWh in China's Gansu

LANZHOU, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The new energy power generation output in northwest China's Gansu Province has exceeded 40 billion kilowatt-hours this year, the first time in its history, according to the State Grid Gansu Electric Power Company.

The company said this output accounts for 26 percent of the total electricity generation in the province, and is equivalent to 16 million tonnes of standard coal and nearly 40 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

With the high coal price and insufficient power generation capacity of the conventional power supply this year, Gansu's new energy power plays a significant role in keeping the balance of power supply and demand in central China, the company added.

Gansu boasts rich wind and solar energy resources. Statistics show that since 2010, more than 300 power generation enterprises have started new energy-related services in Gansu.

To date, Gansu's installed capacity of new energy power connected to China's grid network has reached 25.17 million kilowatts, representing 43 percent of the provincial total.

The installed capacity of new energy in Gansu is expected to exceed 80 million kilowatts by 2025, with renewable energy taking up nearly 65 percent, according to the Gansu Provincial Development and Reform Commission.

