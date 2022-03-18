Desolate land in Xiongan New Area turned into popular park

People's Daily Online) 10:14, March 18, 2022

Photo shows Jintan park, a wasteland-turned park located along Nanjuma river to the east of Goushi village in Rongcheng county, Xiongan New Area, north China’s Hebei province. (Photo/Hu Zhong)

A wasteland-turned beautiful park located along Nanjuma river to the east of Goushi village in Rongcheng county, Xiongan New Area, north China’s Hebei Province, has recently become a hot destination for spring outings.

Jintan park, the new park, consists of ecological levees and shoals and covers an area of about 3.7 square kilometers. The local government has planted 17,700 trees, 52,000 flowering shrubs, nearly 2.42 million square meters of grass flowers, and built 27,600 meters of walkways and jogging tracks in the park.

It is also equipped with various facilities including tourist service stations, different types of bridges, waterside terraces, galleries, as well as landscape stones in different colors on which tourists can sit to take a rest.

The site of Jintan park was once an area of derelict land along Nanjuma river, recalled a resident in Goushi village, who noted that the wasteland took on a gorgeous new look in less than a year after the construction of the park kicked off in October 2020.

“Since Jintan park has all kinds of leisure facilities, it is full of visitors now. People come to the park to enjoy various leisure activities, such as dancing, singing, reading, chess, walking, and ball sports,” said the resident.

In fact, Jintan park is one of the achievements of Rongcheng county in creating a sound tourism and leisure environment for local residents and tourists.

In recent years, counties in Xiongan New Area have been committed to enhancing people’s sense of happiness by making continuous efforts to provide people with beautiful, simple, economical, eco-friendly, and safe tourism and leisure facilities.

Focusing on key elements of tourism, such as scenic spots, park, characteristics, landscapes, and cultural landmarks, these counties have launched a high number of projects to build landmark tourist attractions.

