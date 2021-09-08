Home>>
Artists perform ‘iron flowers’ show in Xiongan New Area
(People's Daily Online) 17:21, September 08, 2021
|As a parallel event for the China International Digital Economy Expo 2021, “Xiongan Night” was held on Sept. 6 in Xiongan New Area. (Photo/Wang Tiecheng)
As a parallel event at the China International Digital Economy Expo 2021, “Xiongan Night” took place on Sept. 6 in the Xiongan New Area, which is about 100 km southwest of Beijing. Experts on the digital economy, along with scholars and representatives from governments and corporations attended the gathering, sharing the cutting-edge concepts and progress achieved in the digital economy both at home and abroad.
During the event, artists staged a folk art performance where they threw molten iron to create fireworks, letting guests enjoy a feast for their eyes. The folk art is a kind of national intangible cultural heritage in China.
