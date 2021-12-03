We Are China

Futuristic building becomes new landmark in Xiongan New Area

People's Daily Online) 15:40, December 03, 2021

A futuristic, eye-catching building in Rongdong district, Xiongan New Area, north China’s Hebei province has become a new urban landmark after it opened to the public on Nov. 30, 2021.

Photo shows the exterior of a futuristic building with a giant glasses-free 3D display billboard in Rongdong district, Xiongan New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (People’s Daily Online/Song Yewen)

A giant glasses-free 3D display billboard set above the three-story building, developed by the country’s energy giant PowerChina, shows a video about smart living scenarios and what Xiongan might be like in the future.

Inside the building, visitors are able to experience various types of digital display technology, such as glasses-free 3D displays, tri-fold screens, spherical screens, and switchable projection screens.

The building includes a lobby and exhibition zones covering themes, including Xiongan urban planning, PowerChina, a digital sand table and smart cities.

The first floor of the building is a place for cultural experience programs and small-scale activities taking place in Rongdong district.

Photo shows the interior scene of a futuristic building in Rongdong district, Xiongan New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (People’s Daily Online/Song Yewen)

Visitors stand in front of a screen in a futuristic building in Rongdong district, Xiongan New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (People’s Daily Online/Song Yewen)

Photo shows a 90-degree curved screen in a futuristic building in Rongdong district, Xiongan New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (People’s Daily Online/Song Yewen)

