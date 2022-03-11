Growth target of around 5.5 pct to generate output equivalent to medium economy: Chinese premier

Xinhua) 10:57, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- A 5.5-percent increase on the basis of over 110-trillion-yuan (about 17.4 trillion U.S. dollars) GDP in China today would generate the same amount of output equivalent to the size of a medium economy, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Friday.

