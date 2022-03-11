Home>>
Chinese premier meets press after annual legislative session
(Xinhua) 10:25, March 11, 2022
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang started a press conference Friday after the closing of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.
The premier will take questions from Chinese and foreign journalists via video link.
