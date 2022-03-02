Vice premier pledges support for WorldSkills Competition preparation week

Xinhua) 08:41, March 02, 2022

SHANGHAI, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday pledged full support for China's hosting of the Competition Preparation Week of the 46th WorldSkills Competition.

China attaches great importance to the 46th WorldSkills Competition and has made solid efforts in terms of preparation work, with remarkable progress achieved so far, Hu said while addressing the opening ceremony of the Competition Preparation Week via video.

The Competition Preparation Week consists of a series of meetings and aims to bring together stakeholders to discuss preparations for the event's skill competitions.

China is confident in its ability to honor its commitment and host an innovative and influential event, Hu said, and the country will do its best to provide services for the Competition Preparation Week and ensure all tasks laid out in upcoming meetings are completed successfully.

The WorldSkills Competition, known as the "Olympics" for vocational skills, is held every two years. China topped the gold medal tally with 16 gold medals at the 45th WorldSkills Competition in Kazan, Russia, in August 2019.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)