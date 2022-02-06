Chinese premier pledges to continue strengthening IPR protection

Xinhua) 13:18, February 06, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General Daren Tang, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Saturday China will continue to comprehensively strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) and equally protect the IPR of Chinese and foreign-funded enterprises.

Li made the remarks during a meeting here with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General Daren Tang, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Li said to protect IPR is to protect innovation, and the Chinese government attaches great importance to IPR protection.

China will treat and protect the IPR of Chinese and foreign-funded enterprises equally, stimulate the innovation vitality of the whole society, optimize the business environment, and promote international cooperation on innovation, he said.

Noting that next year marks the 50th anniversary of China's cooperation with WIPO, Li said China is willing to further deepen cooperation with WIPO in areas such as innovation and development.

Tang congratulated China on the wonderful opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, saying that WIPO values cooperation with China.

He said WIPO believes that IPR protection is the driving force for job creation, investment expansion, and economic development. He is committed to promoting the development of the international intellectual property system in a more open and inclusive direction and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General Daren Tang, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)