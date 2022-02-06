Full text: Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Independent State of Papua New Guinea

Xinhua) 10:45, February 06, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape via video link in Beijing on Saturday, as the latter is paying a visit to China during which he attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views and reached broad consensus on developing bilateral relations and on other issues of shared interest, and issued a joint statement after the meeting.

The following is the full text of the statement:

Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Independent State of Papua New Guinea

Hon. James Marape, Prime Minister of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, attended the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at China's invitation from 3 to 6 February 2022.

In Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Prime Minister Marape on 5 February 2022. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views and reached broad consensus on developing China-Papua New Guinea relations and on other issues of shared interest.

1. The two sides speak highly of the progress made in the bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 12 October 1976, and reaffirm their mutual firm commitment to deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development, and expanding exchanges and cooperation in a broad range of areas, for the greater benefit of the two countries and peoples.

2. Papua New Guinea warmly congratulates China on the success of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, and believes that it will surely be a splendid and unforgettable Games. Papua New Guinea spoke of the need not to politicize sports and people to people contact and urged the global community to maintain sound development of sports and increase understanding and tolerance across borders.

3. Papua New Guinea commends the major achievements and historical experience of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China over the past century, and expresses its desire to further strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with China on governance and other areas. China expresses its appreciation, and reaffirms its long-standing support for the efforts of the people of Papua New Guinea for a better life.

4. The two sides share the view that countries, regardless of their size, strength and wealth, are all equals. It is important to firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. It is important to advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values of humanity, to oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of "democracy" and "human rights," and to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

5. The two sides reaffirm their respect for each other's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, support for each other's people in independently choosing a development path suited to their national conditions, and continued mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns. Papua New Guinea reaffirms its standing commitment to the One-China policy and considers matters related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet as China's internal affairs, and within its "Friends to All; Enemies to None" Foreign Policy, reaffirms the principle of non-interference into another sovereign state's internal affairs.

6. The two sides agree to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges and interactions at various levels, expand exchanges and cooperation between governments, legislatures and political parties, and further increase mutual understanding and trust, with a view to substantiating their comprehensive strategic partnership.

7. The two sides agree to enhance synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and development strategies of Papua New Guinea, including the Papua New Guinea Vision 2050, the Papua New Guinea Development Strategic Plan 2010-2030 and Connect PNG, in order to deliver win-win outcomes and promote common development.

8. The two sides emphasize their commitment to implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Papua New Guinea supports and will actively participate in the Global Development Initiative proposed by China, as it believes also meets the development needs of developing countries such as Papua New Guinea and small island countries in particular. It calls on the international community to work together under the Initiative to form great synergy for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at an accelerated pace.

9. The two sides agree to strengthen practical cooperation on trade, investment, energy, resources, infrastructure, agriculture, forestry, fisheries and downstream processing, and expand exchanges and cooperation in education, culture, youth, health, sports, law enforcement, and sub-national interactions. The Chinese side will continue to provide to the Papua New Guinea side economic and technical assistance without any political strings attached, and support Papua New Guinea in developing its economy and improving its people's livelihood.

10. In recognizing the importance of connecting people and expanding opportunities, the two sides agree to explore the possibility of cooperation on the projects like Ihu and other Special Economic Zones, in accordance with existing cooperation procedures of the two sides. Papua New Guinea invites large Chinese companies to invest in downstream processing in forestry, in coffee, in fisheries, in rice farming, in livestock and in oil and gas sector.

11. The two sides spoke positively of their cooperation against COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Papua New Guinea sincerely appreciates China's active provision of medical supplies, vaccines, and financial support. The two sides reaffirm their readiness to enhance cooperation against COVID-19 until the pandemic is totally defeated, and work for a community of health for all. The two sides underscore the importance of making vaccines a public good, and oppose any vaccine obstruction. Origins-tracing of COVID-19 is an issue of science and a global task, and should be without politicization and not premised on any other consideration or factors.

12. The two sides agree to enhance communication and coordination in multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Pacific Islands Forum, jointly contribute to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Pacific islands region, and uphold the interests of developing countries.

13. The two sides share the view that climate change is a major challenge facing humanity, and are committed to jointly promoting the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement and the establishment of a fair and equitable system of global climate governance for win-win cooperation. China understands the special difficulties facing Papua New Guinea in tackling climate change. It will make full use of the platform of the China-Pacific Island Countries climate action cooperation center, and continue to provide assistance within its capability to help Papua New Guinea build the capacity to address climate change under the framework of South-South cooperation.

14. During the visit, the two sides reached a number of concrete outcomes of cooperation (the list of which is attached herewith).

Beijing, 5 February 2022

List of Cooperation Outcomes Between China and Papua New Guinea

1. Signed the Protocol on Inspection, Quarantine and Veterinary Sanitary Requirements for Wild Marine Fishing Aquatic Products to be Exported from the Independent State of Papua New Guinea to the People's Republic of China Between the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea (Revised Version)

2. Signed the Protocol of Quarantine and Hygiene Requirements for Edible Aquatic Animals to be Exported From Papua New Guinea to China between General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China and Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea

3. Signed the Exchange of Letters on China-Aided JUNCAO Technology and Upland Rice Technology Cooperation Project to Papua New Guinea - Phase 2

4. Signed the Government Concessional Loan Agreement on Papua New Guinea Power Grid Second Phase Project

5. Signed the Memorandum of Understanding Between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China and the Department of Agriculture and Livestock of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea on Agricultural Cooperation

6. To complete within 2022 the China-Aided Anti-Narcotics Laboratory in Papua New Guinea

7. To complete the China-Papua New Guinea Free Trade Agreement Joint Feasibility Study and start negotiations as soon as possible

8. To hold in 2022 the second session of the China-Papua New Guinea Joint Economic and Trade Committee

9. To hold in 2022 commemorations for the 20th Anniversary of Dispatching China Medical Teams to Papua New Guinea

10. To inaugurate in 2022 the China-Papua New Guinea Friendship Center of Minimally Invasive Surgery in Port Moresby General Hospital of Papua New Guinea

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)