Chinese premier stresses prioritizing stability in economic development

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed prioritizing stability in economic development as the Chinese economy continues to face downward pressure and complex domestic and international environments.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks on Tuesday at a symposium over which he presided.

The symposium was held to solicit opinions and suggestions from the non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and personages without party affiliations on a draft government work report.

The document will be deliberated at the top legislature's annual session in March.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium.

Hearing suggestions from the representatives, Li called for intensifying the implementation of macro policies to ensure stability on the six fronts and security in the six areas.

The "six fronts" refers to employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment and expectations. The "six areas" refers to job security, basic living needs, operations of market entities, food and energy security, stable industrial and supply chains, and the normal functioning of primary-level governments.

Efforts should be made to carry out a combination of tax and fee cut policies and precise measures to reduce financing costs for medium, small and micro firms, as well as individual businesses and industries with difficulties, Li said.

He also called for support for research and development and innovation in the manufacturing sector, urging efforts on stabilizing market expectations and deepening reform and opening-up to better unleash market vitality.

Li stressed the importance of securing and improving people's livelihoods, as well as stabilizing the macroeconomy and keeping the economy running within an appropriate range.

