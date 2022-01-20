Home>>
Chinese premier extends condolences to Japanese PM over death of former PM Kaifu
(Xinhua) 10:05, January 20, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the passing of Toshiki Kaifu, the country's former prime minister.
In his message, Li expressed deep condolences over Kaifu's death and offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved family.
Kaifu was a veteran Japanese statesman who made important contributions to the improvement and development of China-Japan relations and will be remembered by the people and history of the two countries, Li said.
