Chinese premier holds symposium with foreign experts in China

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang holds a symposium with representatives of foreign experts working in China before the Spring Festival or the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday afternoon held a symposium in Beijing with representatives of foreign experts working in China before the Spring Festival or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Li extended Lunar New Year greetings to the foreign experts and thanked them for their contributions to China's reform, opening-up, and modernization.

Experts from countries including Britain and South Africa shared their advice and suggestions.

Li said China made significant achievements in social and economic development in the past year despite severe internal and external challenges and risks.

The country has prioritized employment in its macro policy and revitalized market entities through tax and fee cuts, said Li. "We have implemented policies in proper intensity, leaving policy space for this year to address challenges."

In the face of new downward economic pressure, Li stressed that the country would strengthen cross-cyclical adjustments to keep the country's economy running within an appropriate range.

China will strengthen targeted adjustments, take timely and effective measures to cope with challenges, stabilize market expectations, and boost market confidence, he said.

The premier added that China will take bolder measures to alleviate difficulties faced by enterprises, including implementing tax and fee cuts, lowering financing costs of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and expanding effective demands.

Stressing that opening-up is a fundamental state policy in China, Li said China would continue pushing forward high-level opening-up and provide more convenience for foreign experts to work and live in China.

