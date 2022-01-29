Chinese premier stresses need to ensure people's livelihoods

Xinhua) 09:11, January 29, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visits the home of a Huajian Village local in Minqin County of Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 27, 2022.

LANZHOU, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed the need to consolidate the results of poverty alleviation work and coordinate COVID-19 prevention and control with economic and social development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called for practical work to improve the people's well-being during his visit to Jinchang and Wuwei of northwest China's Gansu Province from Thursday to Friday.

He visited various market stalls and a restaurant to learn about the supply, sales and prices of holiday goods in the Jinsanjiao market, Jinchang City.

"China has a large number of micro, small and medium-sized firms and individually run businesses, which directly links to employment and supports the livelihoods of countless families," Li said.

The country is considering increased tax and fee cut policies, Li said, urging local governments to devise plans for other fee cuts.

In Minqin County of Wuwei City, Li said that desertification control and management is a major issue for the improvement of the ecological environment and the local living environment, which will continue to be supported and invested in by China.

Efforts should be made to ensure the supply of drugs for rare diseases and increase aid for families in need, Li said while in the home of a Huajian Village local, adding that the country is also mulling more subsidies for agricultural supplies to support spring farming.

While visiting a non-ferrous metals company, Li called for efforts to stabilize production and increase productivity, strengthen coordination among large, medium-sized and small enterprises in the industrial chain, and make more contributions to stabilizing the supplies and prices of bulk commodities.

Li urged the company to fully leverage the preferential tax policies to expand investment in research and development, and develop more key materials and highly processed products.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visits a non-ferrous metals company in northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 28, 2022.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang learns about desertification control and management in Minqin County of Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 27, 2022.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visits a market stall to learn about the supply, sales and prices of holiday goods in the Jinsanjiao market, Jinchang City of northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 27, 2022.

